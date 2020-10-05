Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 13.1%

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 270,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 465,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allovir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Allovir alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Allovir will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Allovir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Brainard acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Allovir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allovir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allovir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.