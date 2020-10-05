Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

