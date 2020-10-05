Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $14.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,157 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 million, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 927,794 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

