Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to announce sales of $4.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $18.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 million to $19.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.65 million, with estimates ranging from $22.28 million to $27.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of PINE opened at $15.94 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

