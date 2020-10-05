Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Altice USA stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Altice USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,439,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 254.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 91,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after buying an additional 660,383 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

