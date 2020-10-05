Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 52838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.53.

About Altitude Group (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

