ALX Oncology Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $34.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

