Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 10,678 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDDY traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,942. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Godaddy by 26.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.