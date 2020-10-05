Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading 13.2% Higher

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.06. 17,725,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 10,436,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Amarin by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

