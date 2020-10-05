Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.77

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 4195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ameresco by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.