American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point upped their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

AXP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,440. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 11.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in American Express by 33.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in American Express by 24.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,843,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 368,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

