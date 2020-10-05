Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Ameris Bancorp worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

