Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 29,900 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $419,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. 1,405,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,233. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 588.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 122,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

