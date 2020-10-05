Amoveo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $789.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.74 or 0.00277284 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

