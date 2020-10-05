Analysts Expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $92.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.70 million and the highest is $96.20 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $81.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $358.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $372.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $394.94 million, with estimates ranging from $368.30 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

