Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ring Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.71 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,022,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

