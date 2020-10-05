Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CZR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

