Analysts Offer Predictions for Redfin Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $871,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

