Analysts Offer Predictions for SEI Investments’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 137.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 31.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

