Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after buying an additional 832,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.