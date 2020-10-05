Analysts Set Expectations for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a report issued on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year.

TSE NG opened at C$14.79 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 62.66 and a quick ratio of 62.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$1,263,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at C$97,492.95. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 42,442 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$626,443.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,140 shares in the company, valued at C$7,588,706.40. Insiders sold 221,136 shares of company stock worth $3,111,343 over the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

