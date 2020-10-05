Analyzing Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) and NV5 Global (OTCMKTS:NVEE)

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NV5 Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NV5 Global and Generation Alpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 2 3 0 2.60 Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A

NV5 Global currently has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.49%. Given NV5 Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Volatility and Risk

NV5 Global has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NV5 Global and Generation Alpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $508.94 million 1.46 $23.76 million $3.19 17.62 Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.28 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Alpha.

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Generation Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 3.06% 11.18% 5.03% Generation Alpha -772.70% N/A -759.40%

Summary

NV5 Global beats Generation Alpha on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design services; commissioning services; energy performance, management, and optimization services; acoustical design consulting services; and audiovisual-security and surveillance-information technology-data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.