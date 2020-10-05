Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

