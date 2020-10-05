AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.80

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOWDF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

