Apex Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Apex has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $66,318.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

