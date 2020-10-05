Apollon Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Apollon has a total market cap of $36,690.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055243 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 174.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.