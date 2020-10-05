Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

