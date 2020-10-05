Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading 11.2% Higher

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47. 381,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 668,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.