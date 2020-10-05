Applied UV, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 12th (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV’s (NASDAQ:AUVI) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 12th. Applied UV had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Applied UV’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $7.10 on Monday. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Get Applied UV alerts:

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. Its products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of narrow-range light (UVC) to destroy pathogens thoroughly and automatically.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.