Aramark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,659 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the average volume of 1,122 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,820,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,552 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,182,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 404.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Aramark stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 49,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

