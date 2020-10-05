Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Trading Up 5%

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 101,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 194,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARAV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aravive Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Aravive by 105.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 29.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aravive by 240.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

