Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.75 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.02 million and $3.75 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Bibox, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00266348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01513571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX, BitMart, Bithumb, LBank, CoinBene, Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx, Cobinhood and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.