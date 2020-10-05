Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 596,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 582,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

