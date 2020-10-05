Argentum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

