argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $271.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $272.77 and last traded at $271.16, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE – will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

