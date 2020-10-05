Artfinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $115,113.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $115,113.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artfinity has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.21 or 0.05138506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

