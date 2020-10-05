Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $106.21 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

