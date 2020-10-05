Artis Turba (ARTIS) Price Down 6.2% Today

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded flat against the dollar. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $105,999.76 and $1,195.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00267980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00087947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.01516041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00166801 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artis Turba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artis Turba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.