Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.66. 891,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 405,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several brokerages have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at $338,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

