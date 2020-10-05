Asian Plantations (LON:PALM) Trading 13.5% Higher

Shares of Asian Plantations Limited (LON:PALM) traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.97 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.13). 650,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 665,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

Asian Plantations Company Profile (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.