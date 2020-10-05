ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.47

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.47 and last traded at $70.88, with a volume of 3194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 176.93 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.