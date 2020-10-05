Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Auctus Growth PLC (LON:AUCT) shares were down 17.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Approximately 72,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,806,825% from the average daily volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $707,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.78.

Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (2.45) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Auctus Growth Company Profile (LON:AUCT)

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

