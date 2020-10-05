Auctus Price Tops $0.0875 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $140,026.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.41 or 0.05160626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

AUC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,415,149 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

