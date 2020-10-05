Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.50

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 145000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.21.

About Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

