Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. 4,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 547,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.14% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

