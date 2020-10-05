AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.45. 13,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,817. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.65. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $612,504,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 602,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 202,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.