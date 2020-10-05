Avalanche Price Down 9.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $94.43 million and $9.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00035773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00264725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01511917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162731 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

