Axe Price Down 38.6% This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a total market capitalization of $386,061.04 and $1.31 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.