Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Trading Up 24.6%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s stock price was up 24.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 4,962,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average daily volume of 406,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXGT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

