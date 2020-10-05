AXPR Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One AXPR token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $1.11 million and $605.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.50 or 0.05114291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 tokens. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

AXPR Token Trading

AXPR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

